Labour leadership poll RESULTS: Sir Keir Starmer reigns despite ‘lightweight’ candidates

LABOUR’S final three candidates for the leadership election clashed in a television debate last night, as each of the Labour hopefuls explained their positions on a selection of subjects to Channel 4’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

Labour leadership candidates will soon be whittled down to their final two, as Lisa Nandy, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Sir Keir Starmer work to attract votes from the party’s base in public and televised debates. Many people have already decided on their chosen leader, but thousands of Express.co.uk voters remain unconvinced by any.

The Labour leader candidates debated a range of issues pertinent to the party earlier this week, including trans rights, antisemitism and cannabis decriminalisation. Notably, all three candidates distanced themselves from Jeremy Corbyn, as none named him the best Labour leader of the last 50 years. Only one of the three, Lisa Nandy, said they would choose to scrap the monarchy. Express.co.uk readers watching the showdown last night concluded one of the three emerged victorious, although no official winners were declared.

Results from an earlier Express.co.uk poll found most people believed Sir Keir Starmer, currently a favourite to take the leadership bid this year, emerged victorious. Of the 4,197 voters, a total of 1,307 put their weight behind the Shadow Brexit Secretary. Close behind was Lisa Nandy, the MP for Wigan, with 1,136 votes. The least popular was “Corbyn continuity” candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey, with just 446 votes.

While most people supported Sir Kier Starmer, a slim majority concluded they did not know who won. A total of 1,308 said they did not have a favourite of the three, and Express.co.uk readers voiced their distaste with the available candidates. One reader said they would have preferred to vote for “none of the above”. They said: “I think they don’t know vote should have been called none of the above because none of them stood out as leadership material.”

Another reader added they “pitied” Labour for their offering, adding they would not “waste their time” voting for any. One long term Labour supporter said they felt there weren’t any viable options to vote for. They said: “Nobody won….they are all losers. The next election will prove it. “I am a lifelong Labour supporter from a northern heartland.”