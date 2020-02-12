Labour leadership row: Rebecca Long-Bailey hits out at ‘transphobic’ members

LABOUR leadership contender Rebecca Long-Bailey has thrown her weight behind a pledge to kick “transphobic” members out of the party.

The Shadow Business Secretary has signed up to the 12-point plan by the Labour Campaign for Trans Rights. Lisa Nandy, another runner in the leadership race, and deputy hopeful Angela Rayner have also backed the pledge, which aims to “rid the party of transphobia” and “stand up for trans people”.

The pledges include accepting “trans women are women” and “trans men are men”. They state there is “no material conflict between trans rights and women’s rights”. The group also says it will fight organisations it accuses of being transphobic, naming Woman’s Place UK and the LGB Alliance. Another pledge states: “Support the expulsion from the Labour Party of those who express bigoted, transphobic views.”

Sharing the plan on Twitter, Ms Long-Bailey said: “Please sign to show your support for the trans and non-binary community, for whom the Labour Party should always be a safe space.” Meanwhile, the Shadow Education Secretary tweeted: “Please read and sign to show your support to our trans and non-binary community. Our solidarity is long overdue – The Labour Party should always be an open and safe space for all.” And Ms Nandy said: “We’ve seen a rise in transphobic hate crimes in this country over recent years.

“Rather than allow women to be pitted against one another, the Labour Party should always be an open and safe space for all.” Woman’s Place UK hit back at allegations their organisation is transphobic, branding the claims “scurrilous” and “defamatory”. They said: “We are extremely concerned by the scurrilous mischaracterisation of Woman’s Place UK as a ‘transphobic organisation’ and a ‘hate group’ by some individuals and groups in the Labour Party, including leading figures in the current leadership election.

“These are accusations we absolutely refute and which we believe to be defamatory.” The LGB Alliance told the BBC it promised to “keep speaking the truth and remain open to reasonable discussion”. Some Labour members also hit out at the pledges on Twitter, starting the “expel me” hashtag.