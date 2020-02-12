Labour MP still reeling from election disaster makes hilarious plea in the Commons

Conservative MP Peter Bone introduced a number of bills to the House of Commons today. However, the bill named Prime Minister (Temporary Replacement) Bill caught the attention of one Labour backbencher. As the bill’s name was read at a Labour MP shouted “yes please” leaving the House of Commons in stitches.

The Parliamentary aide then read the bills out one by one.

The House of Commons then erupted with laughter.

The second reading dates for the bills introduced by Peter Bone will be recorded and the votes will proceed.

The Prime Minister (Temporary Replacement) Bill gives an MP the powers of the Prime Minister in the circumstances that the most senior member of the Government is incapacitated.

The bill is defined as “A Bill to make provision for the carrying out of the functions of the Prime Minister in the event that a Prime Minister or a person temporarily carrying out the functions of the Prime Minister, is incapacitated; and for connected purposes.”