Ladbrokes owner sees near $62 mln monthly profit hit…

April 6 – Ladbrokes and bwin owner GVC said on Monday it expects to lose 50 million pounds ($61.35 million) in core profit every month from the coronavirus lockdown and resulting halts in international sports, half its previous damage estimate but still slashed expectations for profit this year.

The company, which had previously estimated a reduction of 100 million pounds per month in 2020 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, also said it was withdrawing its interim dividend to conserve cash.

($1 = 0.8151 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)