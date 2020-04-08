Lady Gaga Raises $35 Million For WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Fund

Lady Gaga is leaving no stone unturned to help the people who have been badly affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The musician has joined a string of celebrities who have come out to donate money to combat the disease. But the “Poker Face” singer stunned everyone when she announced the amount she has managed to raise in just one week.

Making an appearance during the World Health Organization’s (WHO) media briefing, the acclaimed singer announced that she, with the help of Global Citizen, has managed to raised a whopping $35 milion for WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Fund. The fund was made to help people and medical professionals who are working tirelessly on the front lines.

Gaga started her address by expressing gratitude toward WHO and all the health care professionals “around the world” who are dealing with this “catastrophe.” The “Stupid Love” hitmaker further stated that in seven days, she and Global Citizen have had discussions with various companies and philanthropists to raise money.

At that time, she revealed that they have managed to raise $35 million in the past 7 days. The money will be available for all the essentials like global personal protective equipment and testing kits.

“We are also so very grateful to all the health care professionals across the country and around the world who are on the front lines during COVID-19. This global pandemic is a catastrophe. I am proud to say that over the past seven days, we have raised a total of $35 million. It is really important to think globally,” Gaga said.

Later in the video, the Academy Award-winning artist revealed that a global special will take place on April 18 to honor the health care workers. Titled “One World: Together At Home,” people would be able to hear experiences from real-life doctors and nurses around the world in this special.

“We want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented cultural movement. We want to encourage the power of the human spirit. The broadcast would not be a fund-raiser. We wanted to raise money before the telecast,” Gaga said.

According to E! News, the concert will be hosted by popular talk show hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel. Other notable celebrities to make an appearance in the concert are Paul McCartney, Christ Martin, Kerry Washington, David Beckham, Idris Elba, Priyanka Chopra and many more.

The singer concluded the video by urging fans to put everything away that they need to and enjoy the show that they have “deserved” so much.