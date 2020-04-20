Lady Gaga’s ‘One World: Together At Home’ Concert Raises $127.9 Million For WHO Relief Fund

Lady Gaga’s “One World: Together At Home” virtual concert turned out to be a great success as it managed to raise more than $127 million for the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 Relief Fund. The 8-hour special was seen by millions of people across the globe and featured performances from a variety of celebrities.

The “Poker Face” hitmaker organized the event with the help of Global Citizen, a movement that works hard to eradicate extreme poverty by raising money. The company confirmed the news on its official Twitter handle and noted that the concert raised a total sum of $127.9 million for the healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly without even thinking of taking a holiday.

They also expressed gratitude toward the “Bad Romance” singer for creating such a historical event. It also urged people to stay safe.

“$127.9 million for COVID-19 relief. That is the power and impact of One World: #TogetherAtHome. Thank you @ladygaga for helping @GlblCtzn create this historic global broadcasting event. To everyone around the world: Stay Strong, stay safe, we will be together in person soon (sic)” the company said.

In response to the particular tweet, Gaga admitted that she was so “humbled” to be associated with such an amazing event. The acclaimed musician also thanked WHO for its efforts.

“I am so humbled to have been a part of this project. Thank you @GlblCtzn. Thank you @WHO. I love you (sic)” Gaga wrote.

The virtual concert featured a plethora of musicians and actors. Musicians like Gaga, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Martin, Pharrell Williams, John Legend, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Niall Horan, Hozier, Rita Ora, Stevie Wonder, Kesha, Luis Fonsi, Stevie Wonder and many more performed some of their greatest hits to entertain the people all around the world.

McCartney, who performed the song “Lady Madonna,” started his appearance by remembering his mother, Mary, who served as a nurse during World War II. The “Beatles” co-lead vocalist further stated that he is really honored to be part of the event and thanked all the medical professionals for working so hard.

“I am very honored to be part of this program that celebrates healthcare workers. My mother, Mary, was a nurse and midwife before and during World War II. I have a lot of time for healthcare workers. We love you, thank you,” McCartney said.

Idris Elba, Awkwafina, David Beckham, Lupita Nyong’o, Oprah Winfrey, Shah Rukh Khan, and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas were also a part of the event.

The event was hosted by talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert.