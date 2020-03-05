Lady Louise Windsor news: How Queen’s ‘favourite’ grandchild is following in her footsteps

LADY LOUISE WINDSOR is understood to be the Queen’s favourite grandchild. This is how the royal teenager is following in her grandmother’s footsteps.

Lady Louise Windsor, 16, is the eldest child of Prince Edward, 55 and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, 55. The teenager is a regular at royal events and shares one key passion with her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Sophie and Edward are expected to step up and increase their royal duties following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s withdrawal and Lady Louise could land a larger royal role in future.

Their two children Lady Louise Windsor, 16 and James, Viscount Severn, 12 are beloved by the Queen and often attend family gatherings alongside their parents. Lady Louise was spotted out riding with her father Prince Edward in the grounds of Windsor Castle at the weekend. The Queen is famous for her love for horses and it seems she has passed this passion onto her granddaughter. Lady Louise looked at ease on horseback as she rode around the park beside her father.

The 16-year-old kept snug in a bright red jacket, black helmet and riding gloves. Prince Edward looked ready for the elements in a brown waxed riding jacket and protective headgear. The rare snap of the father and daughter together showed their close relationship in action. Lady Louise is also very close to her mother Sophie and has shadowed her at royal events in the past.

Lady Louise is 16th in line to the throne and while she is unlikely to be a full-time working royal in future, she is expected to become a valued member of the Firm. The Queen hugely values Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s dedication and seemingly trusts her to instruct Louise in the ways of royal duty. While Lady Louise Windsor is still just a teenager she seems to be confident in her royal role. Lady Louise’s presence at recent royal events suggests she could be preparing for a bigger role in future.

While Sophie and Edward have raised their children outside the royal bubble, they may be well-equipped to take on royal responsibilities when the time comes. Lady Louise and Edward were spotted in the grounds of Windsor Castle the same weekend Prince Harry is reported to have visited the Queen there. A royal source told the Sun Prince Harry met his grandmother for a four-hour chat to discuss his future plans on Sunday. While Prince Harry and Meghan will cease to be working royals from March 31, the Queen is reported to have told her grandson the door will remain open for them if they ever wish to return.