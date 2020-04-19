Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Sparks Speculation After Listing Los Angeles Home For Sale

The Lakers could be on a strange state of concern as Anthony Davis is said to have listed his Los Angeles home in the market. After rumors spread about the city suspending all its sporting events indefinitely due to the Coronavirus, a different kind of uncertainty has struck fans in L.A. yet again.

The Los Angeles Times published a report on Thursday that said the All-Star big man is putting his “contemporary Mediterranean-style home” in Westlake Village up for sale at $7.995 million.

The said place is an enhanced 1996 house built at the North Ranch Country Club Estates which features an indoor basketball gym with a viewing box, a $1-million infinity-edge pool with dual water slides, a sunken trampoline, and a spa, along with five bedrooms and a detached guest house within a close to 16,000-square-foot area. Based on reports, Davis could gain from the possible sale as he purchased the property at only $7.5 million in 2018.

Inevitably, the latest move has caused some serious speculation around the league. Davis signed with the Lakers via trade last summer but declined to a four-year, $146 million max extension in January, making him a free agent in the upcoming off-season.

Despite being the Lakers’ scoring leader and defensive anchor, the former first overall pick just can’t seem to earn the same recognition as LeBron James, who is being pitted against Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo for the regular season MVP award.

The 27-year-old averaged 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.5 steals as the Lakers entered the hiatus in March leading the Western Conference at 49 wins against 14 losses.

Although his personal staff has expressed that re-signing with the Lakers is a priority, some still have the impression that the sudden move could signal an impending departure of Davis from L.A.

But that remains a theory for now. Besides, the Defensive Player of the Year candidate is reportedly renting a $14 million place in the metro that is actually closer to the games and practices, not the mention the Lakers have reportedly done enough to keep the highly skilled forward in Hollywood for long.