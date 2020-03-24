Lana Condor Responds To Trump’s ‘Chinese Virus’ Insistence With Plea: ‘Be Better’

Lana Condor isn’t afraid of taking on President Donald Trump.

The star of Netflix’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” had more than a few words of advice for President Trump about his insistence with calling COVID-19 the “Chinese virus.”

“You have no idea the ramifications your racist words and actions have on the Asian American community,” Condor wrote and shared on her Instagram story, according to BuzzFeed. “You simply cannot even fathom the danger you are putting our community in.”

Condor’s plea for Trump to “be better” follows Trump’s statements since Tuesday that he believes it’s “not racist” to call coronavirus the “Chinese virus,” according to CNN.

“’Cause it comes from China,” he said. “It’s not racist at all, no, not at all. It comes from China, that’s why. I want to be accurate.”

However, according to reports from Asian Americans across the country, there has recently been an increase in racially targeted attacks against Asian Americans, CBS reported.

Condor said that in light of the recent attacks and hate speech plaguing Asian Americans she is “disheartened to see instances of fear and ignorance winning over compassion.”

“Everyone must remember that this virus knows no race, gender or sexual orientation,” Condor wrote. “Ultimately, we are stronger together.”

The 22-year-old continued her rant by calling out President Trump and comparing his actions to those of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, who donated “tests and millions of masks” to the U.S.

“You know what leaders do? They LEAD by setting good examples and ACTION.”

Condor ended her plea by ordering the President to “be better” so that she and fellow Asian Americans “aren’t afraid.”

“So we aren’t afraid to leave our house in fear someone will verbally or physically abuse us because of your xenophobia.”