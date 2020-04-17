Lara Bingle’s husband Sam Worthington chases their sons around mansion on a bike

As parents of two children under six, it appears Sam Worthington and wife Lara (née Bingle) are getting creative when it comes to entertaining their brood.

On Saturday, Lara shared a short clip of her actor husband chasing one of their sons around their AUD$13.78 million (US$9.25 million) family home in Los Angeles.

Poking fun of their lockdown efforts amid the coronavirus outbreak, Lara captioned the post: ‘Day what?!’

The Hollywood couple listed the five-bedroom mansion on the Sunset Strip for sale in February, and hope to make a tidy profit off the sale.

They purchased the luxury 584 square metre property in 2018 for almost half of the asking price of AUD$20.86 million (US $14 million).

While the home has plenty of room to grow, it appears the family are keen to move before Lara welcomes her third child with Sam this year.

Last month, her mother Sharon shared her excitement at becoming a grandma again by showing off the extensive collection of baby toys and clothes she’d purchased.

In an Instagram post, Sharon shared a video of the baby items she’s already accumulated for her next grandchild.

The goodies included a plush tiger and bunny along with an assortment of T-shirts and onesies covered in animal prints and stripes.

The thoughtful grandma also had a soft toy koala for the baby.

Lara and Sam share two sons, Rocket, four, and Racer, two.

The model confirmed her pregnancy and the sex of the baby to Vogue Australia in December.

‘Yes, I’m pregnant. I’m having a boy, early next year. It’s my third boy, and we’re all very happy,’ she said.

‘I think any addition brings joy and happiness to the family, but more so when you can share it with the other boys. It’s such a boys’ club in my house!’

Lara added that Rocket and Racer already know about the new baby and they’re ‘excited’ to meet their little brother.

She said: ”All boys, I think, want a brother. So another brother… you know, it’s building the football team. They’re excited!’

The notoriously private couple began dating in 2013 and tied the knot just a year later.