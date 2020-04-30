Latest government action on coronavirus

LATEST ON THE COVID-19 RESPONSE

GOVERNMENT ACTION

* 2.8 million COVIDSafe app downloads so far but more are needed

* More than 800,000 JobSeeker claims have been processed

* Work under way on a code of conduct for visiting aged care facilities

* One million telehealth mental health consultations have taken place since mid-March

* Co-ordination of mental health services will be ramped up across states and private, public and community-based providers, with a plan to go to the national cabinet next week

* Federal cabinet to meet on Wednesday, national cabinet on Friday

WHAT DOES SUCCESS LOOK LIKE?

* Prime Minister Scott Morrison says it is not just about the low number of coronavirus cases

* He says success also requires getting more Australians back in work, classroom education for all students, businesses reopening and people getting back to normal lives.