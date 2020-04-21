Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Leak Reveals Battery Cell Upgrade

Samsung is reportedly still on track in launching the Galaxy Note 20 sometime in Aug. 2020. A new report claims that this year’s flagship smartphone from the Seoul-based tech giant will have a larger battery capacity than its predecessor. To be specific, the report reveals that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 would offer a 4,000 mAh battery pack.

Latest Galaxy Note 20 Leak

The freshest leak about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 comes from the Dutch site Galaxy Club. According to the report, the upcoming smartphone would have 500 mAh more battery capacity than the Galaxy Note 10. The blog site also shares that the battery part of the Galaxy Note 20 has a model code of EB-BN980ABY with a rated capacity of 3,880 mAh.

In other words, the battery capacity of the Galaxy Note 20 is the same as that of the recently released Samsung Galaxy S20. GSM Arena predicts that since the base model of the Galaxy Note 20 series has 4,000 mAh battery capacity, the Galaxy Note 20+ model might feature a bigger cell. It could house a 4,500 mAh battery cell, while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra could feature around 5,000 mAh battery capacity.

Other Galaxy Note 20 Details

It is not surprising to know that Samsung will equip its upcoming flagship smartphone with the bigger battery cell. Earlier leaks suggested that the Galaxy Note 20 will feature 5G connectivity by default, which is a power drainer. Another is that the upcoming device is rumored to have either a 60 Hz or a 120 Hz display, a significant feature that could easily suck up the juice of the device.

Details about Samsung’s next flagship smartphone are scarce these days. However, earlier in Apr., a geekbench revealed some of its specs. It includes housing an 8GB of RAM and running on Android 10. Moreover, it reveals that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 would house Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC.

Other speculated features include a larger display that might exceed 7 inches for the Galaxy 20 Plus model and a potential faster eUFS 3.1 storage. It is worth mentioning that these details are not yet official. We suggest taking this information with a good measure of salt.