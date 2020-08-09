Launch ship Fortnite Ancient Astronaut challenges map locations revealed

FORTNITE fans can complete the Ancient Astronaut Challenges by finding a Heat Shield, Thruster and Battery Pack, before installing them and watching the ship launch into space.
Fortnite developer Epic Games has released a new set of secret missions, which all revolve around finding the Ancient Ship.
With the water levels receding and the map now uncovered in full, a brand new set of challenges can be found on one of the game’s new islands.
It all begins with the first challenge, which you’ll complete simply by stumbling upon the Ancient Ship.
As you can see from the map below, the Ancient Ship can be found in the northern area of the map, on a small island on square F1.
Walking up to the ship will activate its lights, and then unlock the next set of missions.
The next challenge tasks players with finding three missing parts of the ship. This includes a Heat Shield, Thruster and Battery Pack.
Fortunately, this challenge is pretty straightforward, as all of the missing ship parts can be found nearby.
You’ll also get 14,000XP for finding all three parts, making this an easy way to rack up some points and level up the Battle Pass.
Due to the close proximity of the missing parts to the ship, it’s worth watching the video below for their exact locations.
The Battery Pack is closest to the ship, and can be found in the water just a few yards south of the wreckage.
It’s probably best to get the Heat Shield next, which can be found by smashing a rock on the beach next to the island.
Finally, the Thruster can be found wedged into the cliff face to the south-west of the Heat Shield. It emits a green glow, so you should be able to spot it pretty easily.
Once you’ve found all three parts, the next part of the challenge requires you to install them on the ship.
Head back to the ship and follow the button prompts to install each newly discovered part. This will net you another 14,000XP.
The next two parts are even easier. With the parts installed, simply press the action to launch the ship, which will bring up a timer.
Once the timer hits zero and the ship launches, you’ll receive a final 25,000XP for your troubles.
• Found Ancient Ship (1)
• Collect Missing Parts (3)
• Install Missing Parts (3)
• Start Launch Sequence (1)
• Launch the Ship (1)
• Launch Successful (1)