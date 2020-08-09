Launch ship Fortnite Ancient Astronaut challenges map locations revealed

Fortnite developer Epic Games has released a new set of secret missions, which all revolve around finding the Ancient Ship.

With the water levels receding and the map now uncovered in full, a brand new set of challenges can be found on one of the game’s new islands.

It all begins with the first challenge, which you’ll complete simply by stumbling upon the Ancient Ship.

As you can see from the map below, the Ancient Ship can be found in the northern area of the map, on a small island on square F1.

Walking up to the ship will activate its lights, and then unlock the next set of missions.

The next challenge tasks players with finding three missing parts of the ship. This includes a Heat Shield, Thruster and Battery Pack.

Fortunately, this challenge is pretty straightforward, as all of the missing ship parts can be found nearby.

You’ll also get 14,000XP for finding all three parts, making this an easy way to rack up some points and level up the Battle Pass.