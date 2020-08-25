Lawyer for George Floyd death police argues ‘they were just doing their jobs’

The attorney for one of the police officers charged in George Floyd’s killing says he’s going to prove the police were just doing their jobs.

Thomas Lane is one of the three officers charged with aiding and abetting murder in George Floyd’s death.

His attorney, Earl Gray, plans to rely on toxicology and autopsy reports as well as bodycam footage to prove his case; that the cops were just doing their jobs, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

Earlier this week he claimed the black man killed himself by overdosing on fentanyl.

However, a medical examiner’s report and a separate independent autopsy both ruled that Floyd’s death was a homicide, and that he died from asphyxiation.

In a memorandum filed in court, Gray said all Floyd had to do was sit in the police car, “Like every other defendant who is initially arrested”.

“While attempting to avoid his arrest, all by himself, Mr Floyd overdosed on Fentanyl.

“Given his intoxication level, breathing would have been difficult at best. Mr Floyd’s intentional failure to obey commands, coupled with his overdosing, contributed to his own death.”

Another officer, Derek Chauvin, is charged with murder after bodycam showed him kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as he pleaded: ‘I can’t breathe’.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner added in its report that Floyd had ‘recent methamphetamine use’ and ‘fentanyl intoxication’ – along with hypertension and coronary artery disease – all of which were possible contributory factors to his death.

In the court filing, Lane’s attorney argued that the neck constraint used by Chauvin was not excessive as he argued the tissue in Floyd’s neck wasn’t damaged.

He also pointed to Floyd’s criminal background and past alleged drug use as to why his clients charges should be dropped.

Citing a May 2019 arrest in Minneapolis, Gray argued that Floyd had to be physically removed from a car where police found oxycodone, cocaine and rock cocaine.

The court records do not state if Floyd was charged in that arrest.

Lane’s attorney has previously argued that Floyd should not have resisted arrest and that he should of obeyed the orders of the officers.

He has also previously said in interviews that it was ‘clearly evident’ Floyd was ‘under the influence of some kind of drug’ at the time of his arrest.

Lane was one of the two officers who were first on the scene following the reports that Floyd had attempted to pass a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a convenience store.

Chauvin and a fourth officer, Tou Thao, were called in to assist.

All four officers were fired the day after Floyd’s death.

Lane’s attorney is expected to argue a case for dismissing the charges against the fired officer during a court hearing scheduled for September 11.

It comes after a Minnesota judge ruled Lane’s bodycam footage could be released publicly after DailyMail.com revealed leaked footage.

The judge had previously restricted the viewing of Lane – and Kueng’s bodycam footage – allowing it to be viewed only by appointment in the county courthouse.