Layton’s Mystery Journey review: DS magic hits the Switch in charming puzzle adventure

THE Professor Layton series is back, this time appearing on the Nintendo Switch for the very first time – and bringing plenty of that DS magic with it.

Considering how many games were released on the Nintendo DS, it’s testament to the calibre of the Layton series that they are among the handheld’s most memorable offerings. The lovable characters, charming art style and puzzles that begged you to solve just one more before switching off combined for a unique experience. Arguably games such as Layton, Phoenix Wright and Brain Training, which all use the DS’s features to great effect, were big reasons for the console’s success.

And now some of this DS magic has sprinkled its way onto the Switch with the launch of Layton’s Mystery Journey Deluxe Edition. Katrielle And The Millionaire’s Conspiracy first appeared on the Nintendo 3DS back in 2017 but has now been revamped for Ninty’s latest console. The biggest upgrade in the latest version are graphics which have been remastered in HD. The world of the Layton games has never looked this good, with Level-5’s charming anime graphics looking lovely in high definition on the Switch.

The new lick of HD paint really makes the old-fashioned English world the series is set in come alive. The Switch version also includes an upgraded layout to make key clues and essential information needed to solve each puzzle easier to organise. While DLC that was previously paid-for in the 3DS version is included straight out of the box as is more than 40 brand new puzzles which have been added. So there is plenty of content for players to get through in the first outing of the Layton series on the Switch. For long-time fans, one of the biggest changes will be the absence of eponymous hero Professor Layton and trusty sidekick Luke Triton. Instead, in the latest game players step into the shoes of Professor Layton’s daughter Katrielle.

Usually when a main character moves away from a series they have long been the face of there’s a risk fans won’t warm to the replacement. But that’s not a concern with Katrielle – as soon as she is introduced with a lovely little animated vignette she’s an instantly charming lead. From her insatiable appetite to her imaginative and inventive solutions to cases, Katrielle is a character players can instantly warm to. While her supporting cast, such as the lovestruck Ernest Greeves and the talking pooch Sherl, are all charming additions. As can be expected of a Layton game, there are plenty of ingenious puzzles that will test players’ grey matter. In fact, the Switch debut features the largest puzzle collection of any game in the Layton series.

Extra mini games including one where you help a local chef create an ideal menu for characters you’ve encountered all adds to the longevity. You will definitely get your money’s worth with Layton’s Mystery Journey, but there is one big change that could be a slight turn-off for long-term fans. Unlike other games in the series, Katrielle’s first adventure doesn’t have an overarching plot. Most of the cases Katrielle works on act as standalone stories instead of part of a larger narrative.