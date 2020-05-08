Leaders look to virus testing, sport rules

The game plan for bringing back elite and local sport will be thrashed out at a meeting of federal and state leaders to look at coronavirus restrictions.

The death toll in Australia has reached 93 after another resident of the Newmarch House nursing home in Sydney died.

National cabinet will on Friday also look at plans to aggressively test, trace and contain the disease as Australia embarks on the slow road back to normal life.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will lead the meeting of premiers and chief ministers, with the principles for sport and recreation set to be a headline issue.

Schools remains a contested topic, with differing opinions on whether children should return to classrooms.

Mr Morrison says states and territories will move at different paces, but maintains schools should return to classroom learning.

“Let’s not be unclear about what the expert medical advice is, which is that children are safe at school,” he told 2GB Radio on Friday.

The federal government is offering private schools an early payment of their annual $3.3 billion funding if they bring students back into classrooms by June.

“We’re using that leverage unapologetically,” Mr Morrison said.

“Because we know what the medical advice is, we know what’s good for the kids, we know what’s good for their education, we know what’s good for the economy.”

National cabinet will consider advice from the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee about elite and community activities.

Chief nursing officer Alison McMillan said the AHPCC had worked alongside the AFL and NRL to provide political leaders with clear information.

“That advice is made based on the understanding of the current restrictions that exist and making sure that the most important thing is protecting the health of Australians,” she told reporters.

Expanded testing is considered a key goal to trigger lifting restrictions at a national level.

Targeted testing of people without symptoms, including frontline health and aged care workers, could be the next move with more than 566,000 already screened.

National cabinet will also receive its regular update on coronavirus modelling and the latest figures.

There have been more than 6750 recorded cases of the disease.

Infection rates have been steadily falling, while the ACT has become the first jurisdiction to eliminate all known cases of coronavirus.

In the NT, where there are just three active cases, major restrictions are set to be lifted when pubs and restaurants reopen on May 15.

WA and Queensland recorded no new cases on Thursday and SA did the same for the eighth day running.

NSW had two new cases and Victoria recorded seven, but Australia continues to squash the rate of infections under distancing measures.

Leaders will also be given an update on mental health measures with a plan under consideration to better coordinate services.

National cabinet will discuss an industry code for aged care, as governments move to ensure people are not isolated beyond the rules.