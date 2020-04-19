Learner driver is fined $1,700 during coronavirus restrictions

A learner driver has been fined $1,652 for breaking stage three coronavirus restrictions – while thousands of beachgoers who fail to observe social distancing rules get off scot-free.

Hunter Reynolds, 17, was learning to drive with her mother in Frankston, Victoria on Sunday when a policewoman pulled them over.

The officer told the teenager she was breaking the coronavirus rules and slapped her with a huge fine – even though she was not mingling with anyone except her mother.

Meanwhile, hundreds packed Sydney’s beaches to legally exercise on Monday morning – but many failed to keep 1.5 metres apart from one another as the government advises.

Since last Monday, residents in NSW, Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania and the ACT have been banned from leaving home except for food and supplies, medical care, exercise, and work or education.

The girl’s mother Sharee said she did not realise driving lessons were banned in her state.

‘We didn’t think for one minute that we would be doing anything wrong,’ she told 3AW on Monday.

‘We weren’t in contact with any person, we weren’t stopping anywhere, we weren’t planning on visiting any destinations, we were just learning to drive.

‘The officer said we were too far from home and we would cop a fine, and that Hunter would be the person to receive that fine.’

The teenager said: ‘I was just shocked, because I obviously hadn’t done anything wrong, or so I thought. I was just really stressing.’

Ms Reynolds said a warning would have sufficed and fining a teenager was ‘really quite ridiculous’.

Victoria Police said it would review the fine to see if it was too harsh.

A Victoria Police spokesman said: ‘Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton has spoken to Assistant Commissioner Bob Hill regarding the matter who is following up the circumstances surrounding the incident.

‘A/C Hill will review the matter and see whether discretion could have been used in this instance.’

The rules are different in New South Wales where driving lessons are allowed.

A spokesman for NSW Police told Daily Mail Australia: ‘We consider that it would be a reasonable excuse for a person to leave their house to receive driving lessons (either from a driving instructor or a member of their family).

‘This is a learning activity that cannot be done from home and is akin to the listed reasonable excuse of travelling to attend an educational institution where you cannot learn from home.

‘Learner drivers could also continue to drive with a supervising family member for any of the listed reasonable excuses for leaving the house – for example, driving to the supermarket.’

In the 24 hours to 8am on Monday, Victoria Police issued 108 fines. Victoria Police have been contacted for comment.

New South Wales Police has fined 85 people for breaking restrictions, including 18 people over the weekend.

One man who was enjoying a kebab on a park bench in Newcastle was slapped with a $1,000 fine last week.

In Queensland, police fined 139 people last week, including 19 people at a car rally.

Meanwhile, thousands of Australians flocked to beaches around the country this morning for their daily exercise.

The popular Cronulla Beach Walk was packed with walkers and joggers throughout the morning, despite a regular presence of NSW Police officers to tell anyone who dared stop to chat that it was time to move on.

Sitting at either end of a beachside park bench, John West and his friend Greg believed they were entitled to have their morning coffee out in the fresh air.

But after being approached by a policewoman, the two men were soon on their way.

‘We were told you have to be active, you’re not allowed to just sit around and enjoy the fresh air,’ Mr West told Daily Mail Australia.

‘She (the policewoman) was very polite and I think it’s fair enough. Obviously the rules are terribly inconvenient but we are in a serious predicament.’

But most of those who got in some exercise on Monday adhered to the social distancing restrictions, giving a wide berth to other walkers or runners as they passed each other on the path.

Among them were Peter, 83, and Cara Sigal, 81, who swim all year around down at the Shelly Beach ocean pools, to the south of the main Cronulla esplanade.

With the pool closed they ventured down by the water for a brief walk and some fresh air, but said it would be their only outing for the day.

‘We come down here and swim every day, even through winter, but it’s closed at the minute so we’re just going to do a little exercise,’ Mrs Sigal said.

‘We’re in our 80s so we understand the danger and think the restrictions are appropriate, but we need to keep our fitness up and stay active.

‘The only way it will be beaten is if we all stick to what we are being asked by the government.’

But not all who were out and about were impressed by the restrictions, with one walker labeling them ‘bulls**t’.

‘To be frank, I think it’s a load of bulls**t. The numbers at the minute just do not warrant these restrictions and I’m shocked by how many people are just buying into it,’ a woman who wanted only to be known as Rosemary said.

‘I think it’s a complete over reaction. It can’t go on for six months like they are talking about because people will not stay inside that long.

‘I certainly won’t stay inside that long and I’m not (now). I come out and do what I want to do and then go home. I might walk for two hours – I walk everyday anyway and have been doing for 20 years.’

