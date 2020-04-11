Leaving Cert exams postponed until late July or August and Junior Cert exams cancelled

THE LEAVING CERTIFICATE has been postponed until late July or August because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government announced the changes this afternoon, saying the Junior Cert would be cancelled, and replaced with school-based tests later in the year.

While the detail is being worked out, the decision means that thousands of students will not be sitting exams in the usual June period.

Over 61,000 students are expected to sit the Leaving Cert exam.

The announcement came following advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Speaking this afternoon, Minister for Education Joe McHugh said that the Leaving Certificate exams would – under the current plan – be held in either the last week of July or early August.

The Junior Cert, he said, would take place early in the new school year. McHugh called it a “unique arrangement in response to a national crisis”.

While schools will remain closed for the foreseeable future, McHugh said today that “it is vitally important that these Leaving Cert students have some class-based school time before facing into exams”.

McHugh said that his department was working to “make that a reality”.

He acknowledged that this was a stressful time for students, but he said that he hoped today’s announcement would “alleviate some stress being experienced by students and their families”.

In response to questions from reporters, McHugh also said that it wasn’t the case that the school year was now over for students who weren’t sitting exams.