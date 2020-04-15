Lebanese banks established 2,600 extra pounds to dollar rate for …

BEIRUT, April 6 – Lebanese financial institutions are to apply a currency exchange rate of 2,600 pounds per dollar for withdrawals from tiny accounts of approximately 5 million Lebanese pounds, a central financial institution resource claimed on Monday, in the implementation of a brand-new circular released on Friday.

Lebanon is still applying a main peg of 1,507.5 extra pounds to the buck for financial institution deals and important imports, the guv stated on Friday.

However the round released on Friday stated down payments of $3,000 or much less might be withdrawn in Lebanese pounds at a “market” rate, permitting small depositors to squander despite tight financial controls. It also permitted the paying of down payments of 5 million Lebanese pounds or much less.

A senior banking source stated this rate would be chosen a weekly basis as well as had today been dealt with at the 2,600 price.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)