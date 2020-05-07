Lebanon’s Diab hopes for IMF programme

BEIRUT, April 30 – Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said a reform programme approved by government on Thursday would be used to apply for an IMF programme to help the economy through an acute crisis that could last up to five years.

“We will use this … to apply for an IMF programme in light of which there will be negotiations,” he said.

“If we get (IMF support), and God willing we will, it will help us to pass through this difficult economic phase which could be three, four or five years,” Diab said.

“The amount (the IMF will give) is up to negotiations,” he said, speaking to reporters after a cabinet session.

