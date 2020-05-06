LeBron will produce national TV special celebrating HS…

LeBron James, whose passion for education led him to found an elementary school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, is now showing his appreciation for the high school class of 2020.

The LeBron James Family Foundation will co-produce “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020,” a television special that will air nationally on May 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC will all simulcast the show, which also will be available for streaming on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, PeopleTV and Complex Networks.

The current crop of high school seniors are missing out on such milestones as prom and graduation due to shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

James’ partners in the TV special are XQ Institute, headed by Laurene Powell Jobs, and Entertainment Industry Foundation.

Among those who will be featured in the show are U.S. women’s national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe; Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai; musicians the Jonas Brothers, Ben Platt, Bad Bunny, Pharrell Williams, Loren Gray, Chika, H.E.R. and YBN Cordae; artist Brandan Bmike Odums; actress Yara Shahidi; and TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio.

“We learned early on in our work with students and families in Akron that education is so much more than academics. It’s about a shared experience, a journey we’re all on together — students, parents, educators, community members, and everyone around them,” the Los Angeles Lakers star said in a statement. “With that not being possible right now, we’ve been working to find ways to help families get through this really difficult time.

“These students have worked incredibly hard for this and there’s no way we can let that go unrecognized. While this won’t be the graduation experience they were supposed to get, we hope we can still give them something special because they deserve it.”

James added in a statement to ESPN, in part, “Every graduating senior needs to know how much we feel for them and hopefully this can help, even a little. This class is going to be special because they know in a real way how to persevere.”

SpringHill Entertainment, founded by James and Maverick Carter, will run the show in conjunction with Done + Dusted.

The telecast will include performances, commencement addresses and inspirational clips dedicated to the estimated 3 million high school seniors.

–Field Level Media