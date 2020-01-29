Led Zeppelin Live Aid DISASTER: Phil Collins on Jimmy Page spat ‘I could have walked off’

PHIL COLLINS has opened up on the disastrous Led Zeppelin Live Aid performance and feud with Jimmy Page.

In 1980, Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham died following a night of binge drinking. The 32-year-old had tragically choked on his own vomit while asleep. Following Bonham’s death, Led Zeppelin disbanded but reunited in 1985 for Live Aid with both Tony Thompson and Phil Collins on the drums.

Playing at the JFK Stadium concert in Philadelphia, the short set was something of a disaster due to a lack of rehearsal by Thompson and Collins, Jimmy Page’s guitar being out of tune, Robert Plant having somewhat lost his voice. Now Collins has opened up about his team-up with Led Zeppelin, including arguments with Page and almost walking off stage. Speaking with Classic Rock, the 68-year-old said: “By the time I got there, me and Robert and Jimmy playing together had become The Second Coming Of Led Zeppelin – John Paul Jones was there too. “Jimmy says, ‘We need to rehearse.’ And I said,: ‘Can’t we just go on stage and have a play?’”

The Genesis drummer continued: “So I didn’t rehearse when I got there, but I listened to Stairway To Heaven on Concorde. “I arrived and went to the caravans, and Robert said, ‘Jimmy Page is belligerent.’ “Page says, “‘We’ve been rehearsing!’ And I said, ‘I saw your first gig in London, I know the stuff!’ He says, ‘Alright, how does it go, then?’ “So I sort of… [mimes the Stairway To Heaven drum part], and Page says, ‘No, it doesn’t! It doesn’t go like that.’”

Collins added: “So I had a word with [co-drummer] Tony Thompson – cos I’ve played as two drummers a lot and it can be a train wreck – and I say, ‘Let’s stay out of each other’s way and play simple.’ “Thompson, rest his soul, had rehearsed for a week, and I’m about to steal his thunder – the famous drummer’s arrived! – and he kind of did what he wanted to do. “Robert wasn’t match-fit. And if I could have walked off, I would have done, cos I wasn’t needed and I felt like a spare part.” Asked if he could tell the Led Zeppelin reunion was going badly, Collins didn’t hold back.

He said: “Yeah, frankly. But we’d all have been talking for thirty years about why I walked off stage if I’d done it, so I stayed there. “Anyway, we came off, and we got interviewed by MTV. “And Robert is a diamond, but when those guys get together a black cloud appears. “Then Page says, ‘One drummer was halfway across the Atlantic and didn’t know the stuff.’”