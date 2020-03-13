Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa fires warning to his stars despite going top of Championship

Marcelo Bielsa refuses to get complacent despite Leeds’ rise to the top of the Championship.

Leeds have climbed up to the top of the Championship but Marcelo Bielsa has warned his players that they could still lose that lead. United climbed up to first place after beating Huddersfield 2-0 at Elland Road with goals by Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford.

The Whites are now one point ahead of second-placed West Brom and Bielsa reminded his squad how easily they lost an 11-point lead a few months ago and that is why they shouldn’t get complacent. The Argentinean manager insists that although he is pleased with the result the only thing that matters is whether Leeds will be able to gain Premier League promotion at the end of the season. Bielsa said after the win over Huddersfield: “The most important thing is what happens when the competition start to get to the finish line.

“We, a few months ago, had 11 points in difference and we lost this difference. What we have to do is wait until the end to see what happens, but, of course, we value this reality.” Leeds are now set for nine crucial matches, five of which will be at home, in their bid for Premier League promotion.

Bielsa admits it will get harder the closer they get to the end of the campaign but believes it will all depend on how they fare in the next few games. The 64-year-old added when asked if there is more pressure and anxiety now: “Yes, but depending on the results as well. “Maybe the competition finishes in the last match or maybe before. We have 27 points left. “We don’t know how many points we are going to need, but we have nine matches/chances to get the points we need.

“Of course, there is anxiety until we get what we are looking for, but this is for every team in the league. “Also, for the team who competes in the best way. Regarding this point you mentioned: this is the assessment we have to do from now until the competition finishes.” Leeds have won 21 out of 37 Championship matches this season and lost eight times, their most recent defeat dates back to February 8 when they lost 2-0 to Nottingham Forest. Bamford has been their standout player so far this season as he is their leading scorer with 12 goals in 36 matches.

