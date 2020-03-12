Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has injury fear over Jean-Kevin Augustin for promotion run-in

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and his Elland Road staff are worried that they won’t see the best of striker Jean-Kevin Augustin before the end of the season due to his numerous injury problems, as the promotion race hots up in the Championship.

Leeds United will be without Jean-Kevin Augustin for Saturday’s Championship match against Huddersfield, owing to his latest injury setback. The loanee has missed more matches than he’s played since his January arrival, and Leeds staff are reportedly concerned about how influential he could be before the end of the campaign.

Augustin arrived at Elland Road at the end of January, with Marcelo Bielsa keen to add a new striker to his squad. He was signed from RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the season, with the option to make the deal permanent. But the Frenchman is yet to start a game for Leeds, and has only made three Championship appearances for the club. Now, the Leeds coaches fear that the Whites won’t see the best of Augustin before he’s due to head back to Leipzig, according to Football Insider.

Leeds had been increasing Augustin’s fitness after he first arrived at Elland Road. The forward was adapting to Bielsa’s extreme physical demands in training and in matches. But he picked up a muscle injury after three substitute appearances for Leeds. After Bielsa confirmed that Augustin won’t be available for the clash against Huddersfield this weekend, there will only be nine matches left of the Championship campaign for the striker to have an impact.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco star is still a doubt for upcoming league games against Cardiff City and Fulham. Augustin has had a number of injury problems, even before his time at Elland Road. The 22-year-old has played just 16 times this season, including his period with Monaco. If Leeds wanted to make the loan signing permanent, they’ll have to pay RB Leipzig £18million.

Meanwhile, Leeds will be facing an in-form Huddersfield side on Saturday (3pm). Danny Cowley’s side have won their last two matches, including a thumping 4-0 win over Charlton last weekend. In the reverse fixture, Leeds ran out 2-0 winners over Huddersfield, but Bielsa is preparing for a tougher test this time around. “I remember the previous match was tough, difficult,” said the Leeds boss.