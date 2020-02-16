Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa pinpoints who’s to blame as Whites lose again in promotion blow

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is under pressure to gain promotion with the Whites this season.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has blamed himself for his side’s Championship loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening. Leeds have lost four out of their last five Championship games and are now second in the table.

Sammy Ameobi and Tyler Walker grabbed the goals for Forest as they beat Leeds 2-0 on Saturday evening. Leeds were lacklustre and didn't provide any goal threat as their hopes of being promoted to the Premier League took another dent. Though they're still second in the league, Bielsa will be concerned at Leeds' current form.

They're now a point behind table-toppers West Brom and they're level on 55 points with third-placed Fulham. Whites supporters have been quick to lay into some of the players, including Patrick Bamford, though he's scored 12 times this season. Bielsa, however, has instead taken blame for Leeds' poor form recently, stating they he feels it's necessary to protect his players.

“So clearly is not the players’ responsibility in this moment,” Bielsa said in his post-match news conference. “It’s necessary to say the responsibility of this moment is mine. “Clearly, if you have good players and those players give all on the pitch the conclusions are clear. “I have to understand it is me who has to find the solutions.

“I protect players if they deserve it. Pressure for the players and me doesn’t exist. We are professional. “We know perfectly what happened when this team prepares for success and doesn’t get it. “The supporters and club’s expectations about the team are fair.” Bielsa also noted that his side tried their best against Forest, who are fourth in the table, a point behind Leeds.