Leeds set to secure third January signing with Jean-Kevin Augustin transfer a ‘done’ deal

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has had a busy January transfer window with the club seeing new arrivals and players leaving, but they are now on the verge of signing a striker with Jean-Kevin Augustin set to join from RB Leipzig, according to reports.

Augustin is currently on loan with Monaco but the player is keen to cut short his stint with the Ligue 1 club in order to seal a move to Elland Road. The 22-year-old attracted interest from Premier League clubs last summer, with Everton and Southampton interested in the then-£35million valued striker. However, according to French transfer expert Mohamed Bouhafsi of RMC Sport, a deal is done with Leeds, subject to the player undergoing a medical. Bouhafsi claims the Frenchman was convinced to join Leeds after speaking to Bielsa and the striker is expected to have his medical on Monday. JUST IN: Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd transfer waiting ‘to be done’, Arsenal medical, Chelsea plan

"It's done," Bouhafsi tweeted. "Jean-Kevin Augustin will undergo a medical with Leeds United on Monday. "Marcelo Bielsa convinced him to make the move."

According to French publication L’Equipe, Leeds’ deal will see Augustin initially join on a six month loan with the club having a buy-option at the end of the season. Leeds were in the market for a striker after Arsenal recalled Eddie Nketiah at the beginning of the month. The young forward managed five goals from 20 appearances for the Whites, although Bielsa only gave him two starts in the Championship. Nketiah’s departure left Bielsa with just Patrick Bamford as his only recognised number nine. And while the 26-year-old has scored 10 goals from 29 appearances this season, Leeds had made it a priority to bring in a back-up for the former Chelsea forward this month.

Augustin will be looking to rediscover his goalscoring form if he seals a move to the Yorkshire club. He has only scored one goal and two assists in 13 appearances for Monaco, but the former Paris Saint-Germain striker was just off a one-in-three goals-to-games ratio during his time in RB Leipzig’s first team. Augustin scored 20 goals and provided eight assists in 67 appearances for the Bundesliga club. Leeds have already been busy in the transfer market this month after signing goalkeeper Elia Caprile from Italian side Chievo Verona and winger Ian Poveda from Manchester City. Caprile joined on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Serie B side Chievo.