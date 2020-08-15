Leeds United target urged to submit transfer request to force through move to Elland Road

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa remains interested in signing Brighton defender Ben White.

Leeds United transfer target Ben White should ask Brighton to let him move to Elland Road on a permanent basis, according to former Whites striker Jermaine Beckford. White spent last season on loan at Leeds and formed an integral part of Marcelo Bielsa’s promotion-winning side. The centre-back played all 46 Championship games but has now returned to Brighton following the end of his loan.

White has been on Brighton’s books since 2016 but has made just two first-team appearances for the Seagulls. Leeds are interested in re-signing the 22-year-old and had a £22million bid turned down at the weekend. But Beckford is desperate for a deal to go through and says White should ask Brighton for a transfer. Beckford told talkSPORT: “He can appeal directly to the manager and owners, if he wants to leave Brighton and go to Leeds he can appeal to them on a personal level and say: ‘Listen, I’ve really enjoyed my time here but I really enjoyed myself when I was over [at Leeds], is there any way we can make this happen?’.

“Exactly [he’s got to play]. Because he’s done so well and he’s got used to playing a certain way of football as well which is Marcelo Bielsa’s way at Leeds, it suits him perfectly. “He’s a ball player, he’s very comfortable on the ball. He can play centre back or holding centre-midfield. “Either one he’s super-comfortable with, super-confident but I want to see him in a Leeds shirt. “I’m sorry to all our Brighton fans out there, if he does end up staying at Brighton, he will end up being an unbelievable football player.” Premier League done deals: Every confirmed deal this summer so far [TRANSFERS]

Liverpool have also been linked with White but may not be able to promise regular first-team football. And former England striker Darren Bent says that is exactly what White needs. “Do you know what, the most important thing for him is he’s got to be playing,” Bent said. “He’s had such a phenomenal season for Leeds, he can’t go back to Brighton and sit on the bench.