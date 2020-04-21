‘Lengthy’ trial expected in Special Criminal Court for four men charged with Kevin Lunney false imprisonment

FOUR MEN APPEARED before the Special Criminal Court today over the alleged assault and false imprisonment of Quinn Industrial Holdings Director Kevin Lunney.

Luke O’Reilly (66), from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, Darren Redmond (25), from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin and Alan O’Brien (39), of Shelmalier Road, East Wall are charged with false imprisonment and assault causing serious harm to Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan on 17 September 2019. A fourth accused cannot be named for legal reasons.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding in the three-judge court, said it is expected it could be a lengthy trial of between eight to 12 weeks and transferred the case from Special Criminal Court 1 out to court 2 today for mention there on 10 June.

The four men were present in court today, with Mr Redmond and Mr O’Reilly appearing first, followed by Mr O’Brien and a fourth accused that cannot be named.

It is expected that a trial could potentially begin in January 2021.

All the accused were remanded in custody.

