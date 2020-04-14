Lenovo A7 Rumors: New Entry-Level Device May Just Lure Cost-Conscious Buyers

The smartphone field is expected to really feel the impacts of the coronavirus with consumers not likely to prioritize them over the crucial requirements amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple as well as Samsung are virtually mindful of this although some cellphone companies like Lenovo could pitch something economical.

Chip business Unisoc recently shared information on a new phone called the Lenovo A7. It has yet to make its rounds on web sites, it hints that this upcoming device will be an entry-level phone. A couple of specifications of the Lenovo A7 have actually been disclosed, headlined by a 1.8 GHz octa-core processor. Besides that, the Lenovo A7 will certainly have a 6.09-inch waterdrop display screen, a 13 MP + 2MP twin back camera, a 5 MP front-facing shooter as well as a 4,000 mAh battery.

The chipset that will be utilized is a Unisoc SC9863A that has 8 Cortex-A55 units. Among the collections can reportedly get to up to 1.6 GHz while the others rise from 1.2 GHz, GSM Arena reported. When it comes to the screen display screen, it can sustain resolutions of up to Full HD+ (2160×1080) however the Lenovo A7 is most likely to be helpful for as much as only 720.

Unlike the majority of phones nowadays, the 4,000 mAh battery of the Lenovo A7 will certainly be detachable. As for safety, the device will certainly come with the anticipated finger print scanner together with the 13 MP + 2MP back video cameras with a single LED flash. Besides that, various other specs like RAM matter, storage capacity and also other usual features stay unknown.

When and also where the Lenovo A7 would be made readily available, there is no official word yet on. China may most likely be just one of them with the pricings for it hypothesized to be around $100. Offered that its specs are straightened with sources declaring this as an entry-level phone, a tool priced around $100 is may obtain its share of interested purchasers.

Further information such as supplies schedule or release have yet to be understood as well as it might take a while unless Lenovo or Unisoc currently have some saved also prior to the COVID-19 break out. Buying a new phone today is most likely to be off the agenda for some. There might be some who will consider it but the demand for it is not likely to be that high.