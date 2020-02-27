Leo McKinstry reveals his Parkinson’s battle ‘It’s opened my eyes to kindness’

IN A touching recent documentary, the much-loved Scottish comedian Sir Billy Connolly spoke about the impact of Parkinson’s disease on his health. “As bits slip off and leave me,” he said, “I don’t have the balance I used to have. I don’t have the energy I used to have.”

And he furthermore admitted: “It takes a certain calm to deal with it and I sometimes don’t have it.” At the age of 57, I am exactly 20 years younger than the great Scotsman, but I too have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, the degenerative condition that impairs the body’s movements.

I cannot deny that the advent of the disorder has been a heavy blow, leaving me increasingly incapacitated. But its onset has also brought home to me the strength of my dear wife’s loving devotion, as well as the essential decency of the British public, who have shown me nothing but sympathy throughout my predicament. My journey into Parkinson’s began about 18 months ago when I noticed a strange, involuntary twitch in my left leg. Gradually, the tremor spread to my other limbs, becoming more pronounced at moments of stress.

At the same time, I began to find it difficult to walk as my gait descended into a stooping, limping shuffle, like an extra in a zombie horror movie. To my alarm, my handwriting had slid into an indecipherable scrawl, while I also frequently felt exhausted, despite my sedentary lifestyle. This physical decline was accompanied by waves of chronic, irrational anxiety, a bizarre experience for me since I had never previously been prone to such bleak moods. Gripped by concern, I occasionally Googled these symptoms, and discovered they were all classic signs of Parkinson’s. But I did not want to face up to that harsh reality.

In a bout of wishful thinking, I told myself I was only suffering from a temporary recurrence of an old back problem, for which I had undergone surgery in the 1980s. But last September, my self-delusion was shattered. With my health having deteriorated further, I finally went to see a back specialist. Having watched me limp into his surgery, his verdict was swift. “There is no point in my examining your back. I am pretty certain you have Parkinson’s. It’s not what you want to hear, I know,” he told me in a kindly but authoritative manner. He then referred me to a highly regarded neurologist, who confirmed the diagnosis after extensive tests and brain scans.

He explained that Parkinson’s is caused by the death of cells in the brain that make dopamine, the chemical that regulates the body’s functions. There is at present no cure for the disease, but many patients find that drugs can alleviate the worst of symptoms by stimulating the production of dopamine. Under his wise guidance, I embarked on a robust drugs regime, which now involves the consumption of nine pills a day. At first, this medication made me extremely drowsy, so that all I yearned for was sleep, but that side-effect has worn off and now I am beginning to see some improvement. My tremors have reduced and my legs are less sore. I should not complain too vociferously about my plight.

After all, Parkinson’s is neither a death sentence, nor is it particularly rare. In Britain, 145,000 people have the condition – about one in 350 adults – and many of them continue to live fulfilling lives. Indeed, I am lucky in that the static nature of my work as a writer means I should be able to keep earning my living for many further years, as long as my brain holds out. Moreover, with advances in medical research, a cure could be found in a decade. Yet I cannot pretend that this condition has not cast a long shadow over my life. As my neurologist warns me, the drugs will eventually stop being effective.

I have to face the fact that the future could be bleak. Nor is it in my nature, as an Ulsterman, to indulge in positive thinking. But in the voyage through the dark tunnel of recent months, I have been sustained by the wonderful compassion and support of my wife Elizabeth. This September, we will have been married 25 years and no man was ever luckier in his spouse. Beautiful, vivacious and funny, she supplies all the positivity that I lack. Her husband now resembles an old man, as immobile as a stone on Easter Island, yet she has shown me only patience and tenderness. While I have elevated the term “couch potato” into the dominant theme of my existence, she displays only warm-hearted affection, never exasperation, even when she undertakes tasks that no woman should be expected to do for a 57-year old husband, like putting on his socks.

She cooks fabulous meals for me, joins in my physical exercises, places a hot water bottle on my aching knee, ensures I have taken all my medication. Every day, I am humbled by the power of her love. I am also comforted by the benevolence of friends and family, especially my two brothers and my sister-in-law. This week I had another demonstration of this generous spirit when I wrote an article in The Spectator about my condition. It led to an outpouring of sympathy which deeply moved me. “Courage, mon beau, courage,” wrote one fellow author.

But what is equally striking is the kindness constantly shown to me by members of the public who do not know me at all. We are constantly told by large sections of the media that modern Britain is a cruel, nasty place, riddled with divisions and bigotry. According to fashion-able propaganda, hate crimes are on the remorseless increase in our polarised society, with disabled people a prime target. But my experience has been the opposite. Since I developed my condition, I have encountered only generosity. As I shuffle about with my stick, I am treated with understanding, never hostility. My vulnerability seems to bring out a deep strain of humanity in other people.

In office buildings, doors are held open for me and lifts summoned. Retailers pick up goods I have clumsily dropped on the floor. One evening at the cinema, a teenager came to my rescue when my bag of sweets had fallen to the ground. In the same vein, taxi drivers leap from their cabs to guide me gently into the back seat of their vehicles. On the public transport network, seats are given up for me and my bags lifted onto the overhead racks.