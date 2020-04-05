Leonardo DiCaprio, Tim Cook Donate $12 Million To America’s Food Fund

Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio has joined hands with the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, to donate a handsome amount of money to help the people who are in dire need of support in the ongoing pandemic that has taken more than 50,000 lives across the globe.

The 45-year-old actor took to Twitter and confirmed the news by sharing that he is launching a campaign called “America’s Food Fund” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The star further added that whenever the country is going through a crisis, organizations like World Central Kitchen and Feeding America have been helping people in getting the food that they deserve.

To help them in combating the pandemic, the actor with the help of Cook launched the campaign and donated $12 million to help supply food to those who need it most. On the other hand, Cook noted that the fight against such a pandemic can only be won if every person has all the essential food items to take care of themselves.

As soon the news surfaced online, Amazon’s head Jeff Bezos also announced that he will be donating a staggering amount of $100 million to Feeding America, making it the biggest donation in the charity’s history.

In a press release obtained by Deadline, Bezos explained that food insecurity is one of the biggest problems in American households and in the time of a pandemic like COVID-19, millions of people are turning to food banks to get a wholesome meal.

“Even in ordinary times, food insecurity in American households is an important problem, and unfortunately COVID-19 is amplifying that stress significantly. Millions of Americans are turning to food banks during this time,” Bezos said.

On the other hand, famous talk-show host Oprah Winfrey also donated a sum of $1 million to America’s Food Fund to help the cause. Winfrey has now given $10 million to various food services throughout the country.

Recently, Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation announced that it will donate the additional sum of $1 million to make sure that everyone has access to all the important things like health, nutrition, shelter, and education. Justine Lucas, the executive director of the foundation, further stated that it is necessary for everyone to join hands for those who are in dire need.