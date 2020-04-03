Less than one third of Americans would rush to get coronavirus vaccine – poll

Only around one third of US citizens would get vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as a vaccine becomes available, despite the rapid spread of the disease across the country, a newly released poll reveals.

In general, Americans appear quite skeptical about getting a coronavirus shot, a new poll by LX/Morning Consult found. The survey, released on Thursday, was conducted online on March 24 and 25 among 2,200 respondents.

🚨NEW POLL🚨 from @NBCLX & @MorningConsult: Skepticism about vaccines could be big challenge in coronavirus fight, as less than a third of U.S. says they’ll be “among the first” to rush and get immunization when approved/available: https://t.co/fR1y5EmUma(thread) pic.twitter.com/3ZyYxY0rCP — LX (@NBCLX) April 2, 2020

Only 30 percent of poll participants said they’d be in a rush to get a coronavirus shot should it become available, while one in five Americans indicated they would be among the last to do so – or simply would not get vaccinated at all against Covid-19. At the same time, the majority of respondents – some 75 percent – said they would likely get vaccinated if and when one passes all the required tests.

The US public also appears to be split roughly in half on whether the vaccination should be mandatory or not. That division appears to correspond with the previous experience of the poll respondents with vaccinations – 51 percent of whom have not been vaccinated against the flu in the past 12 months.

No vaccine against the dreaded and fast-spreading coronavirus is available at the moment, and one is not expected to drop before the first half of 2021. The US public, however, appears divided over efforts to get one quickly to the market – nearly half of the respondents spoke against skipping traditional clinical trials to speed up the creation of a viable vaccine.

The rapid spread of the disease, however, might still change the anti-vaccination stance of many Americans before the coronavirus shot becomes available. The US is enduring by far the worst coronavirus outbreak in the world, with over 216,000 confirmed cases and more than 5,100 deaths, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is approaching the one million mark, while nearly 50,000 have succumbed to the disease.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!