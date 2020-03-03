Let’s not waste Javid’s skills on backbenches – EXPRESS COMMENT

Many politicians would respond to such a bruising disappointment by entering a sulk that would last for decades. But Mr Javid has displayed a graciousness and maturity that is rare in politics. When he rose to make a personal statement to the Commons, he laid out the reasons why he felt he had to resign.

He could not agree to a plan that would bring together Treasury and Downing Street advisers and see key aides sacked. With lucidity, he argued that a Chancellor must “speak truth to power” and needs the “space to do his job without fear or favour”.

A Conservative to his fingertips, he made the case for fiscal discipline as his successor, Rishi Sunak, prepares a Budget in which he will face the dilemma of finding new ways to raise cash or breaking borrowing rules.

A resignation statement can be an excruciating experience for the PM but Mr Javid avoided personal attacks on Mr Johnson. MPs blessed with personal integrity and a searing intellect are rare and their skills must not be wasted.

It is easy to see why so many people consider him a potential PM, and his time on the backbenches will doubtless be short.

Protect our children

No parent can afford to ignore the latest warnings of how young children can be manipulated and endangered online. An analysis of more than 65 million posts by 50,000 children shows an alarming increase in X-rated communications.