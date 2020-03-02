Lewis Hamilton admits Mercedes uncertainty after testing glitch ahead of new F1 season

Lewis Hamilton will be out to secure a seventh World Drivers’ Championship title in 2020.

Lewis Hamilton says he’s in the dark about where Mercedes stand compared to their rivals after Thursday’s engine shut down cast a slight shadow over what represented two promising blocks of winter testing. The reigning F1 champion was left stranded by the side of the Circuit de Catalunya track on the penultimate day of testing after an oil pressure anomaly forced his car to stop.

Hamilton returned to the track on Friday, though, and ended the day fifth-fastest of 14 drivers, with his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas coming out on top. Bottas set the fastest lap time of testing as a whole, giving Hamilton and co. plenty of reason to believe their new W11 car is up to scratch for the 2020 campaign. But Hamilton, who goes into this month’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix as the title favourite, admits he’s uncertain as to how the Silver Arrows compare to their rivals. “I think we’ve had a good winter test,” Hamilton said. “It’s not been perfect. We’ve found that we’ve got plenty of problems that we are trying to iron out. I don’t know how long it will take to iron out but that is never a bad thing necessarily to discover through testing.

“But otherwise, I think our performance has been quite good in the sense of laps we’ve got and the mileage apart from [on Thursday]and the processes and things we discovered along the way. “I have no idea where we stand compared to the others. The team will probably have a better idea of that.” Hamilton is just seven wins shy of matching Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 race victories and can match his haul of seven F1 titles this year. Mercedes have developed an innovative DAS steering system for the new season to try to give Hamilton and Bottas an edge over their rivals.