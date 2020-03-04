Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff make same Mercedes blunder on new Drive to Survive series

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff forgot the official name of Mercedes F1 team during filming of the Netflix documentary.

Lewis Hamilton and team principal Toto Wolff slipped up after forgetting the Mercedes F1 team’s official name during the filming of the second series of Netflix’s Drive to Survive last year. The F1 champion and his boss were put in front of the cameras to introduce themselves, just like drivers and team members from their pit-lane rivals.

However, both Hamilton and Wolff were both forced to ask for clarification on what to say when it came to calling Mercedes by their official name. Hamilton, who’s won five of his six World Drivers’ Championship titles with Mercedes, said: “I’m Lewis Hamiton and I race for Mercedes Benz. Oh s***, is that [right]? What is it?” Wolff, meanwhile, was forced to revert to his native tongue as he said: “My name is Toto Wolff. I’m the team principal of the Mercedes… [in German]How do I say it?” Hamilton and Wolff’s blushes were saved moments later by team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who recited Mercedes’ team name perfectly.

The Finn, who finished second in the 2019 drivers’ standings, said: “So my name’s Valtteri Bottas. I drive for the Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport [team].” In fairness to Hamilton and Wolff, though, Mercedes have undergone a series of name changes since taking over the Brawn GP team after the 2009 season. Mercedes were called Mercedes GP Petronas Formula 1 Team between 2010 and 2012, before changing to Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team for a season. Between 2014 and 2016, they were called Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team, before switching to Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport between 2017 and 2019.