Lewis Hamilton disagrees with Valtteri Bottas as Max Verstappen wins 70th Anniversary GP

Lewis Hamilton believes Red Bull were always primed to win the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix once the action was underway.

Lewis Hamilton disagreed with Valtteri Bottas’ verdict that Mercedes left a win on the table at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Sunday. Bottas and Hamilton started first and second respectively at Silverstone after securing the F1 champions’ 67th front-row lock out in qualifying.

The Mercedes duo came home in third and second respectively, however, as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed victory from fourth on the grid. Red Bull made the most of Verstappen starting on hard tyres as he forced Bottas and Hamilton to pit early and then built up a healthy advantage. Their strategy worked perfectly as the Dutchman later got the better of Bottas straight out of the pits and managed to stay clear of Hamilton after he passed the Finn. Verstappen’s triumph moved him above Bottas in the World Drivers’ Championship standings and the Mercedes driver was hugely disappointed post-race having started on pole.

Bottas said a “win should have been possible today” and he described Mercedes’ strategy – which saw him and Hamilton start the race on hard tyres – as “suboptimal”. Hamilton, though, was not of the belief Mercedes had made an error which cost them a fifth straight win of the 2020 F1 campaign. He said that while they could have deployed a different strategy, Red Bull were always in better shape to take maximum points. “I don’t know how,” Hamilton told Sky Sports F1, when Bottas’ comments on Mercedes wasting a chance to claim victory at Silverstone were put to him. “Could we have done better? For sure. If we had done a medium-hard [strategy], maybe. But I still think [Red Bull] would have won, I think.