Lewis Hamilton explains why he is delaying contract talks with Mercedes ahead of F1 season

Lewis Hamilton is among a number of drivers yet to commit their futures beyond the end of the 2020 F1 season.

Toto Wolff is keen to get Lewis Hamilton to agree to a new contract as soon as possible, but the six-time world champion isn’t in any rush to do so. Mercedes head into the 2020 season as favourites once again to retain their Drivers’ and Constructors’ championship titles.

But there has been growing speculation regarding Hamilton’s future and what he could decide to do come the end of the season. It has been claimed that Hamilton held conversations with Ferrari chairman John Elkann at the end of last year, sparking rumours he could be set to leave Mercedes when his contract ends. Wolff has already indicated that he plans to talk with Hamilton at some point this month before the season starts to begin discussions over a new deal. But the British racing driver insists his main focus for the time being is getting fit and ready for the start of the season in Australia next month.

“I don’t know when we’re going to sit down and talk, I don’t see a particular rush,” said Hamilton. “I think our goals are aligned. In the coming months, I’m sure we’ll sit down. “I know Toto is keen to, but right now the focus is ensuring you’re fit and ready for the season, it ramps up and you just want to start on the right foot, so it’s not something I really get bogged down with for a period of time. “As a team, we’re always very clear on our plans, we update each other quite often in terms of our thinking, so none of us gets crazy with thoughts of other conversations happening elsewhere.”

He added: “The last time we just sat on my couch and we just shoot the shit basically. “He tries to ask for something and I combat it. It’s back and forth. It was like eight or 10 hours the last time we sat down, and we got through it great. “Then it goes back to kind of the bad cops, which are the lawyers, but we just don’t seem to have any problems. “I think we share the same values, our goals are the same, and respect is huge.