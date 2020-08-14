Lewis Hamilton fears tyres could ‘explode’ during bid to win 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton will start behind Valtteri Bottas on the grid at Silverstone for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton says he hasn’t even looked at a strategy including the soft compound tyres for Sunday’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix due to concerns they might “explode”. The Pirelli tyres came under scrutiny at the British Grand Prix last week after a number of drivers faced issues in the final few laps.

Hamilton had a blown out tyre on the final lap and only just held on to win the race while Bottas slipped out of the top 10 after suffering a similar issue with delamination earlier on. The tyres this week though are all one grade softer, meaning last week’s soft compound is the medium this time around. The hard compound will almost certainly be the preferred option for most drivers in the race on Sunday. But tyre management will be key when they likely switch to the medium tyres if teams opt for a one-stop strategy.

The Silverstone circuit is renowned for being tough on tyre degradation due to the high-speed corners. Having already experienced a scary situation last week where he was basically driving on three wheels for most of the final lap, Hamilton won’t want to face a similar situation on Sunday. The six-time world champion doesn’t have any plans to opt for the even softer compound on Sunday. But he remains cautious of how the tyres will hold up in race conditions.

“I honestly haven’t even looked into a race scenario with the soft tyres so I don’t really know,” he said. “I would imagine there’s going to be some sort of management. “We don’t want to push these things because they might explode.” Hamilton was just pipped by Mercedes team-mate Bottas to pole position, with the Finnish driver taking pole by just 0.063 seconds.