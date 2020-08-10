Lewis Hamilton gives spiky post-qualifying answer at F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton missed out on pole position for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix by six thousandths of a second.

Lewis Hamilton was less than impressed with his qualifying performance as he agonisingly missed out on pole position for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone. Mercedes have been by far and away the quickest car at Silverstone over the past two weeks.

And there had been nothing to choose between Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas through the free practice sessions heading into qualifying. That continued into qualifying with Bottas and Hamilton involved in a straight shoot-out for pole position. The six-time world champion held the advantage after the first set of times set in the final qualifying session. Both cars moved on to the preferred medium compound for their second run where Hamilton was able to slightly improve.

But it was Bottas who secured his place at the front of the grid, beating his team-mate by just six thousandths of a second. Bottas spoke after how a few set-up changes had helped improve his chances in qualifying. However, Hamilton appeared frustrated at his own performance in missing out on a 92nd career pole. “I wasn’t that great!” Hamilton said.

“But Valteri did a good job and deserved the pole I guess. “For me it wasn’t a perfect last lap.” Last weekend at Silverstone, the soft-compound tyres began to cause havoc in the closing laps. Carlos Sainz suffered a front-left tyre failure while both Bottas and Hamilton had to deal with punctures of their own.