Lewis Hamilton has three options on the table for when Mercedes contract expires

Nico Rosberg believes Lewis Hamilton is considering three options.

Lewis Hamilton is out of contract at the end of the year and his former Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg believes there are three options on the table. Toto Wolff is keen to get the Brit to pen a contract extension with the Silver Arrows.

But Hamilton has also held talks with Ferrari chiefs over a blockbuster switch for the 2021 season. However, Rosberg, who beat Hamilton to the title in 2016, thinks the 35-year-old could also choose to retire from F1 altogether. “Maybe Lewis is on a chilling in Colorado or he’s at Mercedes or Ferrari. That seems to me to be the options,” Rosberg told RTL. Hamilton is hoping to equal Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of seven world titles this season.

He then faces a difficult decision on what could potentially be the final big contract of his career. “It is difficult to put myself in his shoes,” Rosberg added. “He has achieved so much and also has so many things going on. “It will ultimately all depend on the performance of the car whether it stays in the sport. “This year Hamilton can be the greatest of all time if he takes the record of Schumacher, but who would have ever expected that?

“I was lucky enough to ride with both drivers, but I can’t compare them. “Michael is an extremely hard worker and Lewis has a lot of passion for the sport. They are just two exceptional drivers.” Red Bull star Max Verstappen is hoping to signal a changing of the guard this year by stopping Mercedes and Hamilton’s dominance. “Verstappen is just sensational,” Rosberg said. “It is always nice to watch him and without him, the race is simply less fun.