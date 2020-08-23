Lewis Hamilton insists ‘job is not done’ as fears revealed ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton is eager to avoid complacency after securing pole for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton admitted he’s got plenty of work ahead of him despite securing pole position for Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver squeezed out team-mate Valtteri Bottas to ensure he’ll start at the very front of the Circuit de Catalunya grid for the fifth time in his F1 career.

Hamilton will go in search of a fifth career win in Spain in much warmer conditions than usual, with this year’s race taking place three months later than originally planned due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The 35-year-old said it’s hard going out on track and revealed Mercedes still have concerns about their tyres following delamination and blistering drama at the past two Grands Prix. “Physically it’s tough,” said Hamilton. “It’s the fastest we’ve been round here so the forces through our body are pretty intense. “The tyres are what we’re really struggling with. You see us crawling around on the out lap. It’s just to keep temperature out of the tyres. But, even with those slow laps, you still have temperatures rising. That’s what you’re trying to manage on your laps.

“I couldn’t go quicker on my second lap. I thought I could but it just wasn’t a great lap. The first one was decent, I guess, which did the job, thankfully. “These guys do such an awesome job. We’re constantly learning. I was here with the guys until 10pm last night, just looking over all the details. How we can improve all of the areas, particularly for the race. We can get better because these Red Bulls are super fast.” Hamilton knows just how crucial getting off to a great start at the Circuit de Catalunya will be, with Bottas alongside him and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen third on the grid. The six-time champion was unwilling to let any kind of complacency creep in with a drag race down to the first corner on the cards when the lights go out on Sunday.