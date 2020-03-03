Lewis Hamilton labelled a ‘headache’ who makes everyone uncomfortable by Mark Webber

Lewis Hamilton can equal Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of seven world driver’s championships this year.

Mark Webber doesn’t know whether anyone will be able to compete with Lewis Hamilton once again this season, warning Valtteri Bottas that the Briton is constantly evolving with the sport. The 2020 F1 season is just weeks away from getting started at the Australian Grand Prix.

Teams got the chance to take to the track with their new cars for the first time last month at pre-season testing in Barcelona. And Mercedes were once again the stand-out performers, partly due to the innovative steering Dual Axis Steering (DAS) steering system on their W11. Red Bull are hoping they’re able to be the closest challengers to Mercedes this year while Ferrari aren’t happy with their current performance levels. Hamilton will once again be the man to beat though with the six-time world champion aiming to draw level with Michael Schumacher’s all-time title record.

Only former team-mate Nico Rosberg has denied Hamilton a clean sweep of titles during his time at Mercedes in the turbo-hybrid era. Bottas has since replaced the German as Hamilton’s team-mate but he has been unable to truly challenge the 35-year-old. Last year looked to be his best chance before Hamilton ran away with the title, but the Finnish racing star has promised an even closer battle in 2020. Webber though doesn’t think Bottas is capable of dethroning Hamilton at Mercedes.

“Nothing against Valtteri, but Hamilton is one of the greats of the sport in the last 70 years,” Webber said in the Sydney Morning Herald. “He is a headache for everyone. I don’t know who would be comfortable sitting beside him. “He gave Fernando Alonso a bit of a touch up in Lewis’ first season alongside him in F1. “Lewis is a ginormous, ginormous challenge for anyone.