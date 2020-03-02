Lewis Hamilton makes honest Ferrari F1 admission in front of Mercedes chief Toto Wolff

Lewis Hamilton has been tipped to quit Mercedes for F1 rivals Ferrari when his contract expires.

Lewis Hamilton could not hide his admiration for Ferrari when asked about a potential move to Mercedes’ pit-lane rivals while sat across from Silver Arrows team principal Toto Wolff. Hamilton’s future is the subject of plenty of speculation with his current contract coming to an end upon the conclusion of the oncoming 2020 F1 season.

Ferrari are Hamilton’s most probable destination if he cuts ties with Mercedes – with whom he’s won five of his six World Drivers’ Championship titles to date. The 35-year-old has held initial talks over a potential switch, as confirmed by Ferrari chief executive Louis Camilleri at last year’s post-season debrief at Maranello. Hamilton appeared to flirt with the idea of joining the Prancing Horse during a sit-down interview with Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle, during which Wolff was sat in front of him. While he admitted Ferrari represent an “incredible team”, he hinted Mercedes’ care for their stalwarts might mean he snubs the Italians’ advances. Asked by Brundle if he fancied having a crack at glory with Ferrari, Hamilton replied: “I think that’s like a short-term kind of thing.

“If you look at all drivers who have driven for Ferrari, obviously it’s an incredible team and obviously the car’s always beautiful red. I have got red on my helmet. Red is the colour of passion or love or whatever you want to say. “But what Mercedes have done for all their drivers – even Sir Stirling Moss is still a part of the team – they honour that and you become a part of a legacy and a life-long partner, which I think is super appealing.” While Hamilton has held discussions with Ferrari over a potential blockbuster move, the Brit insists he’s yet to seriously speak to Wolff about his future. “We haven’t sat down and talked yet. It’s crazy because there’s all these talks in the media and everything,” explained Hamilton. “I have a certain approach normally in the sense that I don’t stress. I trust Toto and we have that trust between us.