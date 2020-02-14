Lewis Hamilton outlines 2020 F1 plan as Toto Wolff issues warning about Mercedes car

Lewis Hamilton believes he is on “another level” this season as he looks to become a seven-time F1 world champion in 2020.

Lewis Hamilton has wasted no time in issuing a warning to his F1 rivals this year as the 35-year-old insisted he is “physically and mentally” better than last season. And while the Brit is expected to begin talks about extending his contract with Mercedes this week he has taken the time to share a video on social media about his and the team’s preparations for the 2020 season.

“It’s been an incredible winter, I’ve had a lot of time with family and friends, I would say one of the best times has been with my dad,” he said. “Secondly, the training has been different this year. “So the feeling I have physically and mentally is on another level compared to last year so that’s a real positive. “I know you guys are all gunning for number seven.” JUST IN: Lewis Hamilton handed boost in search of Ferrari seat as chief gives verdict on Schumacher

"But I think we've got to take it one step at a time, we have no idea where we're going to stand compared to everybody else. "So we've just got to try and be more efficient this year in our test programme, particularly as we have less time. "We still have a lot of work to do."

Hamilton is looking to equal Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of seven F1 world titles this season. Last week the former McLaren driver, revealed he was starting at a lower weight of 73kg instead of the 78kg he weighed at the beginning of last season. However, as Hamilton prepares for the upcoming season, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff warned a balance will need to be stuck between this season’s car development and preparations for their 2021 car. “This year’s championship is a two-year championship,” said Wolff. “It is not only about 2020 under the current regulations.