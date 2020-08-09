Lewis Hamilton pay cut not ruled out as coronavirus means Mercedes face ‘difficult times’

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff will soon sit down to hash out a new Mercedes contract.

Lewis Hamilton might see his wages slashed as Mercedes deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The six-time F1 champion currently earns in the region of £40million a year and was in line for a pay bump prior to the crisis.

Hamilton has played an integral role in making Mercedes the dominant force in F1 and their success has boosted their prowess outside of the sport. Team principal Toto Wolff believes the Brit’s mega-money salary has always been justified by his on-track performances. However, he’s refused to rule out Hamilton having to see his wages shrink as Mercedes face up to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. “This is a very direct question, which I don’t want to comment [upon],” said Wolff, when asked on Friday if Hamilton will have to take a pay cut. “Lewis has been a very important part of the team.

“We recognise his driving ability, his behaviour and culture within the team, we enjoy his global presence, we respect his opinion on the various topics that are close to his heart and if you look at the impact that he has on Formula 1, not only with him driving exceptionally, he was always worth the expectations in terms of salary, which we respect. “Now, the world has changed a lot. We face difficult times and all that. And Lewis completely understands that and we will discuss what that means. “I don’t want to lay out financial terms here because it’s truly a matter only between Lewis and I and as we have both expressed we will continue to race with each other – best driver and best team – and come to a solution in whatever amount of time.” Hamilton revealed this week that he feels a “little bit awkward” contemplating the idea of discussing a big-money contract as people around the world are impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.