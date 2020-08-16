Lewis Hamilton savours Spanish Grand Prix win as Mercedes learn from Silverstone mistakes

Lewis Hamilton put in a dominant performance to win the Spanish Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton paid tribute to Mercedes after bouncing back from last weekend’s Silverstone heartache to win the Spanish Grand Prix. The six-time champion put in a dominant performance as he led from start to finish to at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Hamilton came home 24 seconds clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen thanks to a perfect two-stop strategy and some terrific tyre management. The win extends the 35-year-old’s lead at the top of the World Drivers’ Championship standings and he gave his team credit for learning from what went wrong at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix – where Verstappen and Red Bull were the victors. “I was just in a daze out there,” said Hamilton. “It felt really good. A fantastic effort from the team. It felt good out there today. “It was a real surprise because we had this problem with the tyres. Management was very, very good. And I think that’s ultimately our understanding of what happened last week, brought into this weekend. It’s inevitably enabled us to be better today. “I didn’t even know it was the last lap at the end. That’s how zoned in I was. I was ready to keep going.”

Hamilton is now 37 points clear of Verstappen in the drivers’ standings after recording four wins from the first six races of 2020. He said there was no need to take any unnecessary risks after Mercedes had planned to put him on soft tyres late on as the Dutchman trailed in his wake at the Circuit de Catalunya. “It’s something I study very hard before the race, understanding what tyres we’re going to be using and what strategy we’re going to do,” said Hamilton. “As I came to understand I could make the tyres last longer than we had planned, I was even looking at potentially going for a one-stop [strategy]. I think the strategy we had was just right. “I think at the end there was no need to take the risk of going on the soft tyre. I had a fresh, brand new medium tyre which was best.”