Lewis Hamilton ‘wants Ferrari fight’ as Mercedes ace targets Michael Schumacher F1 records

Lewis Hamilton will want to battle it out with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc as he looks to extend Mercedes’ F1 dominance, claims Jenson Button.

Lewis Hamilton will be eager for Ferrari to put up a fight this year as he sets his sights on matching the records of F1 legend Michael Schumacher. That’s the verdict of Hamilton’s former McLaren team-mate Jenson Button, who is keen to see Sebastian Vettel, Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen challenge Mercedes’ dominance.

Hamilton goes into the new F1 campaign as reigning champion having secured his sixth World Drivers’ Championship last autumn with relative ease. He will be mindful of the fact he’s just seven wins from matching Schumacher’s all-time record of 91 Grand Prix victories and would likely match that on the way to a record-equalling seventh title win. Mercedes looked supreme in pre-season testing, with many expecting Hamilton’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas to be the 35-year-old’s closest challenger. Button, though, believes Hamilton will want Ferrari to step up to the plate and give him a run for his money as he looks to equal and then surpass Schumacher.

“I really hope [Hamilton] has competition this year,” Button told the Radio Times. “If he wins it this year and doesn’t have competition, it’s a shame because it’s a little bit too easy. “I want to see the two Ferrari guys take it to Lewis and for them to have a proper fight. Not with gloves on or anything! I really do think Ferrari will challenge him, and that’s great. “Lewis probably wants that, Lewis wants a fight not just from his team-mate but he wants a fight from another team. That’s such a cool way to win a championship by beating another manufacturer – that’s awesome.” Like Hamilton and Bottas, Red Bull’s Verstappen looked strong in testing and will be hoping to stake a claim for the World Drivers’ Championship title.