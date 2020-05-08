Libya’s GNA says it will keep fighting after LNA calls…

TUNIS, April 30 – Libya’s internationally recognised government said on Thursday its forces would keep fighting after a unilateral ceasefire declaration by its eastern-based opponents in its civil war.

The Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli, said in a statement it did not trust the Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar after previous failed ceasefires and his declaration on Monday that his army was seizing political power.

Libya has been split since 2014 between rival administrations in Tripoli and Benghazi, cleaving the country’s main political and government institutions.

“We confirm our fixed position that we will continue with our legitimate self defence and strike the source of threat wherever it is,” the statement said.

Haftar launched a war to capture Tripoli a year ago, advancing into the southern suburbs before his offensive stalled, and his forces, backed by the United Arab Emirates, EGypt and Russia, have continually bombarded the capital.

However, during the latest escalation in recent weeks the pro-GNA forces have pushed the LNA back from some of areas in the northwest and repeatedly attacked its supply lines with the help of Turkish-supplied drones.

Haftar’s military spokesman said late on Wednesday that the LNA was adopting a ceasefire for Islam’s fasting month of Ramadan in response to requests by the international community and “friendly countries”.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall, Editing by William Maclean)