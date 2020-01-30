Lidl issues urgent food recall over cancer fears after discovering toxic substance in item

LIDL has issued an urgent food recall warning after discovering substances in a product that could damage the liver or increase the risk of liver cancer – do you have the affected product at home? Here’s what you should do.

Lidl – Kania Oregano

Lidl, the bargain supermarket giant, has issued an urgent food recall warning after discovering high levels of toxic substances in a product that could lead to liver disease and cancer – what item is affected?

Lidl – Kania Oregano A food recall was issued for Lidl’s Kania Oregano spice as the item was discovered to contain high levels of pyrrolizidine alkaloids. Pyrrolizidine alkaloids at high levels which can lead to liver disease and cancer. The Food Standard Agency (FSA) warned: “Lidl GB is recalling Kania Oregano due to the possible presence of high levels of pyrrolizidine alkaloids.

“Pyrrolizidine alkaloids are naturally occurring; however, prolonged consumption of high levels can lead to liver disease and cancer.” Kania Oregano 7.5g 9163BE June 2022

The FSA released the following statement: “Lidl GB is recalling the above product. “Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.” A point of sale notice explains to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product. In this case, the advice provided by the FSA is simple: “If you have bought the above-mentioned product with the affected Best Before Date and Batch Code, we advise you to not eat it.

“Instead, return it to a Lidl GB store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.” According to the notice no other Kania products, Best Before Dates or Batch Codes in Lidl GB stores are affected by the recall. Lidl isn’t the only supermarket to have issued an urgent recall this past week. Supermarket chain Tesco is urgently recalling a range of baby food because of a tampering alert.

The Food Standards Agency has issued an urgent product recall on Cow & Gate baby food items purchased from Tesco stores amid fears jars may have been tampered with. The FSA said Cow & Gate and Tesco are voluntarily recalling 15 varieties of 7+ month Cow & Gate baby food jars (200g) sold by Tesco stores only “as a precautionary measure”. No other Cow & Gate, Tesco or other branded baby products are affected, and only the Cow & Gate products (listed below) in Tesco stores specifically are affected. Cow & Gate Butternut Squash Chicken & Pasta 7+ months (200g jar) Cow & Gate Courgette & Hake Rice 7+ months (200g jar) Cow & Gate Yummy Harvest Chicken 7+ months (200g jar) Cow & Gate Apple Crumble 7+ months (200g jar) Cow & Gate Banana Crumble 7+ months (200g jar) Cow & Gate Peach Apple & Kiwi 7+ months (200g jar) Cow & Gate Rice Pudding 7+ months (200g jar) Cow & Gate Creamy Cauliflower Cheese 7+ months (200g jar) Cow & Gate Garden Pea & Turkey 7+ months (200g jar) Cow & Gate Potato Spinach & Beef 7+ months (200g jar) Cow & Gate Potato & Turkey Roast 7+ months (200g jar) Cow & Gate Spaghetti Bolognese 7+ months (200g jar) Cow & Gate Succulent Pork Casserole 7+ months (200g jar) Cow & Gate Tasty Cottage Pie 7+ months (200g jar) Cow & Gate Tomato & Courgette Pasta 7+ months (200g jar)

Lidl – Kania Oregano