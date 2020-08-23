Lidl just rivalled ASDA with a brilliant 55-inch 4K TV deal that’s very tough to beat

BARGAIN-BUSTING supermarket chain LIDL is currently selling a blockbuster 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) television at a ludicrously low price as the supermarket chain rivals ASDA and its well-known low-priced TV deals.

If you fancy a new television in your living room (or bedroom, or home office) but don’t want to pay the premium prices you’ll find some brands charging, then a trip to LIDL should be on your To Do list today. Yes, the bargain-busting supermarket chain is currently selling a 55-inch Sharp 4K TV with HDR support for just £299 – a saving of £100 off the usual price – in its long-fabled middle aisle.

That colossal amount of screen real estate at that price beats a similar offer from ASDA, which is selling a smaller 40-inch Polaroid TV in select stores for the same price. LIDL’s Sharp TV not only includes Ultra HD technology (with four times the number of pixels squeezed into a standard 1080p HD set) but you also get HDR (High Dynamic Range) as well which makes sure the picture looks better than ever. For those who don’t know, HDR can display a higher level of contrast between light and dark areas of the screen – so you won’t lose any detail in a movie scene when someone is in a darkened room, looking out of a small window to the brightly lit outdoors. Panels without HDR support will often blow-out the detail in the light – or smudge the blacks. HDR TVs are capable of brighter images too. Along with a pin-sharp picture there’s DTS-HD surround sound and speakers from Harman/Kardon.

Like most modern televisions the Sharp TV is internet connected with services such as Netflix and YouTube all available directly on the screen. If you need some content to watch on this big screen, there’s another nice offer available right now for anyone who downloads the LIDL smartphone app. If you fancy cutting down on your monthly Sky bill then there’s a way to get 25 percent off thanks to LIDL. The supermarket chain’s loyalty app is currently offering cheaper Sky TV and it’s not just for new customers. The blockbuster discount is available to new and existing users who sign up to any Sky TV pack. These include Sky Signature, HD, Kids, Ultimate On Demand, Sky Cinema, Sky Sports and Sky Q experience.